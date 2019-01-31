Sir David Attenborough will present BBC America’s One Planet: Seven Worlds (working title), a brand new ambitious seven-part landmark nature docu-series from the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Each one-hour episode will transport viewers to a single continent and tell the story of its spectacular wildlife and iconic landscapes. Further details follow.

SIR DAVID ATTENBOROUGH TO PRESENT BBC AMERICA’S ONE PLANET: SEVEN WORLDS (w/t)

Next Landmark Nature Docu-Series from Emmy®-Winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit

New York – January 31, 2019 – BBC AMERICA today announced that world renowned naturalist and Emmy®-winning broadcaster Sir David Attenborough will present One Planet: Seven Worlds (w/t), a brand new ambitious seven-part landmark nature docu-series from the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Each one-hour episode will transport viewers to a single continent and tell the story of its spectacular wildlife and iconic landscapes.

BBC AMERICA is the U.S. home and co-producer of the BBC’s landmark natural history series. One Planet: Seven Worlds follows Emmy®-winning series Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and the new groundbreaking series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dynasties, which is currently premiering on Saturdays as an AMC Networks four-network simulcast.

Millions of years ago incredible forces ripped apart the Earth’s crust creating seven extraordinary continents. This series will reveal how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there.

We will discover why Australasia is full of peculiar and venomous wildlife; why North America is a land of opportunity where pioneers succeed; and what the consequences are for life racing to compete on the richest of all continents, South America.

The series will feature remarkable, new animal behavior from all the continents including the baking plains of Africa and the frozen waters off Antarctica.

In Asia, the biggest of all continents, we will showcase life at the extremes, while in Europe we will reveal surprising wildlife dramas hidden right alongside us.

The series will celebrate the diversity of life on each of these continents, but also the many challenges faced by animals in a modern world dominated by humanity.

Epic landscapes and intimate behavior have been filmed using the very latest techniques, allowing audiences to experience each continent like never before. By telling unknown, unseen and unexpected wildlife stories, we will uncover the fundamental truth about what makes each one of our seven worlds unique.

By telling unknown, unseen and unexpected wildlife stories, we will uncover the fundamental truth about what makes each one of our seven worlds unique.

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Entertainment Networks, said: “Sir David Attenborough never rests! With this groundbreaking series, we will once again be able to experience life on this One Planet of ours through a lens of transporting wonder. It continues to be a great honor to have narration by this legendary storyteller, whose voice is synonymous with BBC natural history programming on BBC AMERICA and all over the world.”

One Planet: Seven Worlds (w/t), a 7×60’ series for BBC One, is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF and France Télévisions. The Executive Producer is Jonny Keeling. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

Like this: Like Loading...