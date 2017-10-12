The American Music Awards® Announce 2017 Nominees!

The nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards were announced today – Bruno Mars, nabbed 8, while five others got 5.

The American Music Awards – the world’s largest fan-voted awards show will reveal the winners live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19th (ABC, 8/7C).

THE ‘AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS®’ ANNOUNCES 2017 NOMINEES

WORLD’S LARGEST FAN-VOTED AWARDS SHOW TO CELEBRATE 45 YEARS OF GIVING FANS THE VERY BEST IN MUSIC, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, ON ABC

Bruno Mars Earns 8 Nominations, While The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd Tie with Five Nominations Each

2017 Artist of the Year Nominees Include Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran

The “2017 American Music Awards” will mark the 45th anniversary of the legendary music awards show that has brought fans the biggest musical superstars and most compelling live performances over the last four decades. As the kickoff to this year’s highly anticipated show, international music sensation Ciara today announced six categories from the “2017 American Music Awards” nominees live on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” followed by a full reveal of all nominees via Facebook Live on the American Music Awards and Billboard pages.

The “2017 American Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, is where music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. From pop and rock, to country, hip-hop and beyond, this year’s show will celebrate 45 years of the best moments in music with appearances by today’s brightest stars and live performances from the biggest names in music.

Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tied with five nominations each. Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each. Additionally, Keith Urban earned three nominations.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran. Voting for Artist of the Year opened today and will close on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:59:59 p.m. PST. Voting for all other editorial categories closes on Monday, Nov. 13 at 8:59:59 a.m. PST.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting opened today in all categories except New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, which will both open on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

For New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways below. Fans can vote for all other awards once per day, per voting platform.

Via web at com/amas and theamas.com/vote

Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet

2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS TOP NOMINATED ARTISTS CHART FACTS:

Celebrated musician Bruno Mars’ third full-length studio album, “24K Magic,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, granting the performer his third top 10 effort. The album spun off a trio of top 40-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100, so far: “24K Magic,” “That’s What I Like” and “Versace On the Floor.” In 2017, “That’s What I Like” became Mars’ seventh No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following his previous leaders “Uptown Funk!” (Mark Ronson featuring Mars), “When I Was Your Man,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Grenade,” “Just the Way You Are” and “Nothin’ On You” (B.o.B featuring Mars).

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in December of 2016, The Weeknd's "Starboy" album marked his second straight No. 1, following 2015's "Beauty Behind the Madness." "Starboy" yielded a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with its title track, as well as a No. 4 smash with "I Feel It Coming." Both tracks feature Daft Punk. All 18 songs from "Starboy" charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

earned his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit as a lead act with "Humble." in 2017. He scored his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with "," which had the best first-sales week of his career (353,000 copies sold in its first week, according to Nielsen Music). Lamar was the first artist of 2017 to post two concurrent titles in the Hot 100's top five with "Humble." and "DNA." on May 6.

charted three songs in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 in the past year, including the chart-topping "Closer," featuring Halsey. "Closer" became the 17 song in the Hot 100's history to spend at least 12 weeks at No. 1. "Closer" spent 27 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, breaking the 26-week record previously held by Avicii's "Wake Me Up!" The Chainsmokers earned three No. 1 hits on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart over the past year: "Closer," "Paris" and "Something Just Like This," with Coldplay. Their debut full-length set "..Do Not Open" opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was the first No. 1 for a dance/electronic album in three-and-a-half years.

claimed his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Despacito" (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber), which tied the record for most weeks spent at No. 1: 16 weeks. "Despacito" spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – tying the record for the longest run at No. 1 in the chart's history.He has tallied more than 50 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including top 40-charting singles in the past year like "Hula Hoop" and "La Rompe Corazones," with Ozuna.

"The Fighter," featuring Carrie Underwood, marked the former's 38 straight top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Urban's hit "Blue Ain't Your Color" topped Hot Country Songs for 12 weeks from Nov. 19, 2016 – Feb. 4, 2017. His latest album, 2016's "Ripcord," became his fifth Top Country Albums No. 1 and sixth top 10 on the Billboard 200. "The Fighter" reached No. 40 on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs airplay chart, his first hit on the chart since 2009's "Kiss a Girl." Further, the crossover track climbed to No. 15 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

Sponsors for the “2017 American Music Awards” include Comcast’s Xfinity and T-Mobile. Media partners include Cumulus Media/ Westwood One and Music Choice.

The “2017 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are producers.

Below please find the full list of nominations for the 2017 American Music Awards:

2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES – nomination GIFs are hyperlinked to the category names

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Drake “More Life”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean “They Don’t Know”

Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Jon Pardi “Dirt On My Boots”

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

Migos “Culture”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Khalid “Location”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls

NOMINATIONS IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER (BY FIRST NAME):

Alessia Cara (1): Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Beyoncé (1): Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars (8): Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favorite Album – Soul/R&B, Favorite Song – Soul/R&B, Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Calvin Harris (1): Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Carrie Underwood (1): Favorite Female Artist – Country

Chance the Rapper (2): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Childish Gambino (2): Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Chris Stapleton (1): Favorite Album – Country

Chris Tomlin (1): Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Coldplay (2): Tour of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Tour of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock Daddy Yankee (4): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Video of the Year, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Latin

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Video of the Year, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Latin Daft Punk (1): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity DJ Khaled (2): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop DJ Snake (1): Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Drake (5): Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Ed Sheeran (5): Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Florida Georgia Line (1): Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Garth Brooks (1): Tour of the Year

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (1): Favorite Soundtrack

Gucci Mane (1): Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop,

Halsey (2): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons (2): Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

James Arthur (1): New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

Jason Aldean (1): Favorite Album – Country

Jon Pardi (1): Favorite Song – Country

Julia Michaels (1): New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

Justin Bieber (4): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity (x2), Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Kehlani (1): Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Keith Urban (3): Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Album – Country, Favorite Song – Country

Kendrick Lamar (5): Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Khalid (1): Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B Lady Gaga (1): Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock Lauren Daigle (1): Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lil Wayne (2): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Linkin Park (1): Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Little Big Town (1): Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Luis Fonsi (4): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Video of the Year, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Latin

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Video of the Year, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Latin Maren Morris (1): Favorite Female Artist – Country

Favorite Female Artist – Country Maroon 5 (1): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity

MercyMe (1): Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Migos (2): Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop Miranda Lambert (1): Favorite Female Artist – Country

Favorite Female Artist – Country Moana (1): Top Soundtrack

Top Soundtrack Niall Horan (1): New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile Old Dominion (1): Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Favorite Duo or Group – Country Post Malone (1): New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile Quavo (2): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Rae Sremmurd (2): New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile, Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Rihanna (2): Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Sam Hunt (2): Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Song – Country

Shakira (1): Favorite Artist – Latin

Shawn Mendes (1): Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

The Chainsmokers (5): Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Weeknd (5): Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favorite Album – Soul/R&B, Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Thomas Rhett (1): Favorite Male Artist – Country

Trolls (1): Top Soundtrack

twenty one pilots (1): Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock U2 (1): Tour of the Year

