NBC, Telemundo and Univision Host One Voice Somos Live! a Benefit for Disaster Relief!

NBC, Telemundo and Univision will simulcast One Voice Somos Live! – a benefit concert for disaster relief – hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The first two hours will be simulcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision (8/7C), with NBC joining in the third hour (10/9C) for the English portion of the concert.

Performers include Marc Anthony, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Alejandro Sanz and many, many more.

MARC ANTHONY, JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ JOIN FORCES FOR "ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE!" TO BE BROADCAST ON NBC, TELEMUNDO AND UNIVISION

Spanish-Language Networks Univision and Telemundo Come Together for the First Time in History to Simulcast Benefit Concert NBC to Host Star-Studded L.A. Concert and Telethon Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 MIAMI PERFORMANCES BY: MARC ANTHONY, CAMILA, GENTE DE ZONA, NICKY JAM, DJ KHALED, MAGIC!, NACHO, PRINCE ROYCE, ROMEO SANTOS, ALEJANDRO SANZ, and DADDY YANKEE L.A. PERFORMANCES BY: JENNIFER LOPEZ, DEMI LOVATO, MAROON 5, RICKY MARTIN, GWEN STEFANI, STEVIE WONDER, CHRIS MARTIN, JAMIE FOXX, MARY J. BLIGE, ANDRA DAY, MAXWELL and JULIA MICHAELS APPEARANCES BY: CHRISTINA AGUILERA, LAUREN ASH, BAD BUNNY, MIGUEL CABRERA, CHAINSMOKERS, CIARA, SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS, VIN DIESEL, HOWIE DOROUGH, KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS, E-FLAT, BEN FELDMAN, BETHENNY FRANKEL, SELENA GOMEZ, SETH GREEN, DEREK HOUGH, VANESSA HUDGENS, JOSE IGLESIAS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, KIM KARDASHIAN, HEIDI KLUM, VINCENT LARESCA, GABRIEL MANN, ESAI MORALES, ANDREA MARTIN, MARK MCKINNEY, DEBRA MESSING, MOTIFF, NAS, TYLER PERRY, NICOLE RICHIE, GINA RODRIGUEZ, RUBY ROSE, ZOE SALDANA, ANÍBAL SÁNCHEZ, NICO SANTOS, RYAN SEACREST, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JOAN SMALLS, JIMMY SMITS, WILMER VALDERRAMA, SOFIA VERGARA, MARLON WAYANS, JESSE WILLIAMS, SUSAN KELECHI WATSON, RUSSELL WILSON LOS ANGELES and MIAMI (Oct. 11, 2017) – Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have joined forces to present the special benefit concert telecast “ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE! A CONCERT FOR DISASTER RELIEF.” The event will feature some of the biggest superstars in Latin music, including Marc Anthony, performing live from Miami’s Marlins Park stadium, as well as performances from an NBC soundstage in Los Angeles hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, featuring a star-studded array of today’s biggest talent from music, TV and film. “ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE!” will air in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and NBC will join in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 p.m. PT/ET with other stations to be announced shortly. Under the banner of Somos Una Voz, the alliance of artists created by Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez to aid those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters, “ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE!” will help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent unprecedented devastation from natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean. Funds raised from the telethon will benefit the following organizations: Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. This landmark event marks the first time in history that the two leading Spanish language networks have come together to simulcast programming. The Miami Marlins Park event is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors Sprint, Banco Popular and Walmart. Tickets to the “Somos Live!” Miami benefit concert at Marlins Park are on sale and available at www.marlins.com/somos.

