Monogamy Is a Non-Starter Trailer: She’s Gotta Have It!

Nola Darling has everything – intelligence, beauty, an artistic talent that is actually recognized during her lifetime – and three boyfriends.

She’s Gotta Have It is Spike Lee’s first foray into series television and this update of his first, incredibly good (not to mention controversial) film seems likely to be as impactful.

She’s Gotta Have It launches globally on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd.

PEEP THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR SPIKE LEE’S NEW JOINT SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT, A NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Thirty years ago, Spike Lee burst onto the independent filmmaking scene with his groundbreaking look at one free-spirited artist making it happen for herself in Brooklyn, New York. Now, Miss Nola Darling returns in Spike Lee’s first series, an update of the visionary Oscar® -nominated writer-director’s She’s Gotta Have It. She’s Gotta Have It will debut globally on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017.

The trailer features a glimpse of Spike as the original Mars Blackmon before introducing the new Nola Darling—DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired). Nola’s 3 Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony (Divergent), Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent (The Book of Negroes), and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos are also introduced. Also featured are Nola’s therapist played by Heather Headley and her friends: Clorinda Bradford played by Margot Bingham (Barbershop 3), Shemekka Epps played by Chyna Layne (Precious), and Rachel played by Elise Hudson.

Series Description

The seriously sexy comedy stars breakout actress DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon. Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now—she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate, sexual.. Spike Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, he created and produced the show. Tonya Lewis Lee is Executive Producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also Producers. She’s Gotta Have It was SPIKE’s landmark film which he shot in 12 days during the long hot summer of 1986. The film signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies. The new She’s Gotta Have It is his first TV series.

Please visit Netflix’s official social pages:

Twitter: @ShesGottaHaveIt

FB: /ShesGottaHaveItNetflix

Instagram: @ShesGottaHave

Like this: Like Loading...