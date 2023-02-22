The 8th Hollywood Beauty Awards Will Take Place Thursday, March 9, 2023

The annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by Michele Elyzabeth, will celebrate their 8th year honoring the architects of beauty on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Taglyan.

The HBAs recognize talent in hair, makeup, photography and styling for Film, TV, Music, the red carpet and editorial, as well as special honorees.

The black tie dinner award ceremony benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center for their efforts 24/7, 365 days a year rescuing animals of all kinds from natural disasters, providing healthcare and forever homes.

Some of this years Honorees are:

Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Adruitha Lee

Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Louisa V. Anthony

Outstanding Achievement In Makeup: Sergio Lopez-Rivera

Outstanding Achievement In SFX Makeup: Mark Coulier

Outstanding Achievement In Costume Design: Gersha Phillips

Outstanding Achievement In Photography: Mark Seliger

The HBAs was established in 2014 for the purposes of recognizing excellence in beauty. The board is composed of past honorees, winners, and professionals from the beauty industry; encompassing Journalists, Publicists and Agents. Winners are voted on by the public and the HBA board. Executive Producers are Michele Elyzabeth, Pamela Price and Otis Stokes.

