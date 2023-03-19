DPA honoring the 2023 Oscar nominees at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Nathalie Dubois and DPA once again were back during the Oscars, with “The DPA Luxe Gift Suite 2023” which featured unique and amazing international brands in the Brentwood Rooms of The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The event showcased a total of 31 worldwide brands, that were gifted to Celebrities, VIP’s and Guests. For the first time DPA Japan (the DPA Japanese office) brought two surprising brands to Hollywood, the Magician Facialist and Sakai Clinic 62.

Magician Facialist Saori Yoshimura provided “Kogao”, a magical treatment to condition your face firm and tight in an instance. Sakai Clinic 62 is the first forefront collaborative research clinic in Japan, specializing in regenerative medicine and the only clinic in Japan to collaborate with a team of medical and dental doctors. They gifted JAPAN quality, safe and effective eye drops developed by the only clinic with access to safe bone marrow and stem cells. Other beauty products included, the Australian (Goop’s find) Ere Perez, Hawaiian Ele Kauai, American SkinMedica and Dion Michaels skincare for our men.

High luxury brands included: Parisian Petrusse who presented its new collection of super chic scarves and wraps all designed in its Bordeaux Castle, Swiss DeMarquet launched the newest of its exquisite clutches, Kenyan The Label Saba had a wide range of colorful wristlets and travelling bags and Spanish Coolook showed numerous pieces of its gorgeous custom jewelry.

Scent Si Bon returned with it’s eco-friendly and luxury scented laundry sheets and its new line of cleaning products, a perfume bar by Escentuelle and finally Lane1 and Gernie, a new brand of sneakers designed by Amira Dior a 14-year-old Brooklyn native.

Other brands included: Topochico, Carvery Kitchen, Fallen Stars, Truth in hand, LA Grind coffee, Something Major, Steven Joseph, Virginia Fox, Black Chateau Enterprises, Geek Eyewear, Calm Moment, Hypnomagnetism by Dr Richard Garnier, Historically Modern Designs, Kings of Prohibition by Calabria Family Wines, La Gardeenia, and Mezcal Campante.

Selected nominees were gifted a visit to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, The Greenhouse in Iceland, or Pimalai Resort and Spa in Thailand.

Celebrities that attended were: Adina Porter, Alexandra Milchan, Alise Willis, Alisha Gaddis, Amber Friendly, Ambyr Childers, Angelo Tijssens, Anne Alvergue, Anneliese Judge, April Mullen, Autumn Rowe, Benjamin Plessala, Bev Dunn,Catalina Sandino, Cathy Shulman, Chris Albert,Christina Moore, Porscha Coleman, Mark Weingarten, Kate Hallett, Gilles Marini just to name a few.

DPA run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017. DPA celebrated its 20th year anniversary, and its 18th year producing gift suites worldwide. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org.