Shaquille O’Neal hosted Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend kicking off the Super Bowl with an epic, SHAQ-sized experience for more than 5,000 fans, athletes and celebrities.
The over-the-top , star-studded carnival/ circus/ music festival, and ultimate adult wonderland, hosted by the self-described CFO, aka Chief Fun Officer, also featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Diplo and DJ Diesel aka Shaq.
Fans joined for the carnival games including the Nothing But NETspend basketball hoop game, Netspend ferris wheel, custom activations from partners including Casamigos and Celsius, and also the who’s who of the Super Bowl scene including:
Tiffany Haddish, Michael Phelps, Allen Iverson, Micah Parsons, Cam Akers, Robert Griffin III, Chandler Parsons, Ian Bohen, James Robinson, Jordan Poyer, Lavonte David, Adam Packman Jones, LeSean McCoy, Chris Johnson, Eddie George, Elijah Moore and so many more.
The festival was a grown up kid’s dream come true replete with:
Nothing But NETspend basketball game
- Shaq welcoming longtime friend Snoop Dogg
- Takis chips falling from the ceiling during DJ Diesel’s set
- And for fans at home:
- Netspend and Papa Johns partnered with Shaq to bring consumers nationwide a Big Game Weekend experience of their own using AR technology. Shaq invited fans via Instagram to participate in an interactive and first-of-its-kind AR experience with technology partner VideoBomb. Consumers scanned their phone over a real-life one-dollar bill and the first 5,000 to participate got to redeem a ten-dollar Papa Johns eGift Card courtesy of Netspend.
- Takis live-streamed DJ Diesel’s set.