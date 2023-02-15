Shaquille O’Neal hosted Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend kicking off the Super Bowl with an epic, SHAQ-sized experience for more than 5,000 fans, athletes and celebrities.

The over-the-top , star-studded carnival/ circus/ music festival, and ultimate adult wonderland, hosted by the self-described CFO, aka Chief Fun Officer, also featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Diplo and DJ Diesel aka Shaq.

Fans joined for the carnival games including the Nothing But NETspend basketball hoop game, Netspend ferris wheel, custom activations from partners including Casamigos and Celsius, and also the who’s who of the Super Bowl scene including:

Tiffany Haddish, Michael Phelps, Allen Iverson, Micah Parsons, Cam Akers, Robert Griffin III, Chandler Parsons, Ian Bohen, James Robinson, Jordan Poyer, Lavonte David, Adam Packman Jones, LeSean McCoy, Chris Johnson, Eddie George, Elijah Moore and so many more.

The festival was a grown up kid’s dream come true replete with:

Nothing But NETspend basketball game