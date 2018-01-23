The 2018 Oscar® Nominations – A Few Thoughts!

The 2018 Oscar® Nominations were announced at Ungodly O’clock this morning and there were a few surprises. More than a few, actually – but some really big ones.

Here is the list of nominations with my thoughts included:

2018 Oscar® Nominees:

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Denzel Washington is being rewarded for a substandard (for him) performance in a film that’s hovering just above terrible as a whole.

It’s time to acknowledge motion capture performances – Andy Serkis’ performance as Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes is a match for any performance listed here – and better than at least two…

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

I have no problem with this category, though it would have been nice to see Armie Hammer make the cut. I just hope Sam Rockwell or Richard Jenkins take home the little gold guy.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

I’m sorry, but Meryl Streep simply doesn’t cut it this year. The Post isn’t deadly dull, but it really average – as is her performance.

Considering how good Gal Gadot was as Wonder Woman – and how completely snubbed the film was, I think Gadot should have taken Streep’s place here.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

I’d like to have seen Lucy Fry nominated for playing Etta Candy in Wonder Woman – she added a crucial element of wit to balance some of the film’s darker moments and was splendid doing so.

Who would she replace? Probably Leslie Manville.

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby – Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner – Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Coco – Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand – Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Coco should win in a walk. It would not been out of place as a Best Picture nomination.

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound – Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen

All brilliant examples of the cinematographic art, but it’s time to just give Roger Deakins the award already!

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle

I cannot imagine anyone other than Jacquline Durran winning this for Beauty and the Beast.

Directing

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

I get the feeling that Paul Thoma Anderson got the nomination because Phantom Thread is Daniel Day-Lewis’ last film.

I also suspect that Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins wasn’t nominated because that would make two women nominated in the same year.

Documentary (Feature)

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail – Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Faces Places – Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island – Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Documentary (Short Subject)

Edith+Eddie – Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e) – Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills – Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop – Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Film Editing

Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk – Lee Smith

I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory

Baby Driver should win this. Editing is so crucial to that story it’s practically a character.

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman – Chile

The Insult – Lebanon

Loveless – Russia

On Body and Soul – Hungary

The Square – Sweden

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

Music (Original Score)

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Desplat’s score for The Shape of Water enhances the story so perfectly – and without ever calling attention to itself – that it should win here.

Music (Original Song)

Mighty River from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

Remember Me from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up For Something from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Chances are that Remember Me will win (it’s from a brilliant Disney animation after all), but This Is Me is the better song (and one of the few things about The Greatest Showman that is actually great).

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name – Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

Darkest Hour – Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Dunkirk – Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Get Out – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

Lady Bird – Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

Phantom Thread – JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

The Post – Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

The Post is a lackluster affair that simply does not belong on this list.

Even so, the Academy could choose up to ten films in this category and stopped at nine – excluding the critically acclaimed and massively popular Wonder Woman. That is to quote Eleanor Shelstrop from NBC’s The Good Place, just a load of bullshirt!

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Once again, all worthy entries. Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola should win for Blade Runner 2049.

Short Film (Animated)

Dear Basketball – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Garden Party – Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou – Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space – Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes – Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Short Film (Live Action)

DeKalb Elementary – Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock – Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett – Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us – Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Sound Editing

Baby Driver – Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Both sound editing and sound mixing should go to Baby Driver. Sound is a character in the movie.

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

I, personally, prefer the visual effects in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – but I could see any one of these films win here.

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Call Me by Your Name – Screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist – Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan – Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Molly’s Game – Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Call me crazy, but I’d love to see Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green win for Logan.

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Big Sick – Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – Written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Written by Martin McDonagh

None of these would be an upset if it won. Personally, I’m torn between three of them – The Big Sick, The Shape of Waters and Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

