Starz To Air #ThatsHarrassment Film Camaign In Primetime!

Starz will air the six films that compose the #ThatsHarrassment campaign as a half-hour primetime special on Friday, January 26th (8:30/7:30C and 11/10C).

The films, which take place in various professional settings in which sexual harassment can occur, depict different scenarios where men in positions of power cross the line.

STARZ TO AIR THE #THATSHARASSMENT FILM CAMPAIGN IN HALF HOUR PRIMETIME SPECIAL

From David Schwimmer, Sigal Avin and Mazdack Rassi

Tune in for the #ThatsHarassment series of short films in conjunction with the Ad Council, actor and producer David Schwimmer, writer and director Sigal Avin, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) on Friday, January 26 at 8:30pm ET/PT and 11pm ET/PT.

#THATSHARASSMENT

Airdate: Friday, January 26 at 8:30pm ET/PT and 11pm ET/PT on STARZ, the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND

#ThatsHarassment series of short films depict cases of sexual harassment in the work place, all based on real events, beginning Friday, January 26 on STARZ and the STARZ app. The short films are written and directed by Sigal Avin (“The Ex List,” “Irreversible,” “Michaela”) and executive produced by Avin with Emmy®-award nominee and producer David Schwimmer (“American Crime Story,” “Friends,” “Feed the Beast”) and Mazdack Rassi (Outlaws), co-founder and creative director of MILK Studios in New York City. More info available here.

The films, which take place in various professional settings in which sexual harassment can occur, depict different scenarios where men in positions of power cross the line. They include: “The Coworker” starring Grace Gummer and Joseph Sikora (STARZ Original series “Power”), “The Boss” starring Zazie Beetz and David Schwimmer, “The Actor” starring Noah Emmerich and Cristela Alonzo, “The Photographer” starring Bobby Cannavale and Anna Van Patten, “The Doctor” starring Cynthia Nixon and Michael Kelly and “The Politician” starring Harry Lennix and Emmy Rossum

