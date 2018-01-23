And Now for Somthing Completely Different: Ghost Wine!

Dark Horse and Blakeslee Viney Vineyard Estate have partnered to release Ghost Wine – the 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir, to be exact.

The label for the wine is an Adam Hughes piece depicting Dark Horse’s ethereal character Ghost/Elisa Cameron.

DARK HORSE AND BLAKESLEE VINEYARD ESTATE TO RELEASE “GHOST” WINE

Powerhouse Oregon Companies Excited to Collaborate

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (January 23, 2018)—Dark Horse Comics and Blakeslee Vineyard Estate have collaborated to create the 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir, which is available now for purchase at Blakeslee Vineyard Estate Tasting Room in Sherwood, and on their website. Interested parties may also contact the Blakeslee Vineyard Estate Tasting Room directly at 503-625-6902.

The 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir is packaged in gorgeous, black matte two-pack collector boxes. The ethereal art on each wine bottle is by award-winning illustrator and New York Times bestselling author Adam Hughes. The 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir is a limited edition of 300 hand-numbered boxes. The selling price for the two-pack collector boxes is $250.00 (not including shipping).

Ghost’s Elisa Cameron first appeared in Comics’ Greatest World in 1993 and spawned multiple series and appearances over the years. In Ghost, Elisa believes she is dead, a ghost doomed to walk the Earth with no memory of her past life. As she struggles to make sense of her situation, she learns that she is the victim of an experiment gone terribly wrong. Elisa finds an ally who helps piece together her past life and uncover the secret project that suggests she may not be dead after all.

“I’m very excited to work with the Blakeslee family to honor a beloved Dark Horse creation,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse President. “Ghost is an important character for Dark Horse and represents a time of growth for the company. It’s a special thing to honor the character and its impact more than 20 years later. Did I mention that the wine in the bottle, much like the character Ghost, is out of this world?”

“This partnership between Dark Horse Comics and Blakeslee Vineyard Estate began as dinner conversation over many glasses of fine wine, and we are thrilled to see this special wine come to fruition,” said Bill and Sheila Blakeslee, owners of the Blakeslee Vineyard Estate. “It has been an absolute pleasure and our honor to develop a gorgeous wine that embodies the characteristics of Elisa and the spirit of Dark Horse. We hope you enjoy our Ghost Wine as much as you have enjoyed the Ghost legacy.”

The 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir is a limited edition collector’s item and is only available domestically in the United States.

About the 2015 Ghost Pinot Noir:

The Ghost Pinot Noir wine released from Blakeslee Vineyard Estate, is 100% Estate Pinot Noir, 70% Pommard 20% Dijon 115, 10% Dijon 777. Medium bodied aromas of baking spices, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. Perfumed violets and bright cherries on the nose lead to a luxurious and silky palate of ripe cranberry, blackberries, huckleberries, currants, and unroasted coffee. The elegant tannins linger with a long-balanced finish of candied currant, cocoa powder, and spice. To be enjoyed with food or on its own.

About Dark Horse

For more than thirty years, Dark Horse Comics has proven to be a solid example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and establish a small, homegrown company as an industry giant. Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, the company is known for the progressive and creator-friendly atmosphere it provides for writers and artists. In addition to publishing comics from top talent, such as Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Geof Darrow, Brian Wood, Gail Simone, Stan Sakai, and Guillermo del Toro, and comics legends, such as Will Eisner, Milo Manara, Kazuo Koike, Neil Gaiman, and Frank Miller, Dark Horse has developed its own successful properties, such as The Mask, Ghost, X, and Barb Wire. Its successful line of comics, manga, and products based on popular properties includes Dragon Age, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Aliens, Conan, Tomb Raider, The Legend of Zelda, Halo, The Witcher, Game of Thrones, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Today, Dark Horse Comics is the largest independent comic book publisher in the US and is recognized as one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

About Blakeslee Vineyard Estate:

Historically, the Estate produced filberts and Christmas trees through the 1970’s and 1980’s. During the late 1990’s the property was converted to Pinot Noir grapes. In 1998, winemaker Patricia Green of Torii Mor Winery was recognized by Wine Spectator for producing Oregon’s first bottle of $100 Pinot Noir using Quail Hill fruit from this site.

The Blakeslee’s acquired the 20-acre Estate with the intention of managing it and selling the fruit. Their first vintage as a winery in 2006 was unintentional, and resulted from a trade with another winery of fruit for bottled wine.

The Blakeslee Vineyard Estate Tasting Room’s “Grand Opening” was Memorial Day Weekend 2013 and the rest is history. In 2015, local winemaker Jim Sanders of Aubichon Cellars and Le Cadeau fame was hired to hand craft the wines. Jim learned the art of making wine from Mike Etzel of Beaux Freres while he was studying for his doctorate in psychology.

Visitors are welcome daily from 11am to 5pm at 20875 SW Chapman Road in Sherwood, to share their award-winning wine, story and beautiful view. Website: blakesleevineyard.com, 503.625.690

Like this: Like Loading...