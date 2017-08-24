TCM To Remember Jerry Lewis with Five Movie Marathon On Labor Day!

TCM has set aside Labor Day for a marathon of five Jerry Lewis films – The Nutty Professor, The King of Comedy, The Stooge, The Bellboy and The Disorderly Orderly.

The fun begins at 8/7C on Monday, September 4th.

TCM to Remember Legendary Comedic Actor Jerry Lewis on Labor Day

Programming Tribute to Include The Nutty Professor (1963), The King of Comedy (1983) & The Bellboy (1960)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will celebrate the life and career of acclaimed comedian, actor and filmmaker Jerry Lewis, whose irrepressible zaniness and frantic creativity made him a defining figure of American entertainment in the 20th century, with a five film tribute on Labor Day, , Sept. 4 in honor of of the nearly 50 years Mr. Lewis spent hosting The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon encouraging viewers to donate to the charity. Lewis, who passed away at the age of 91, knew success in movies, on television, in nightclubs, on the Broadway stage from his early films with Dean Martin, to his solo career eventually writing, producing and directing many of his own films.

The following is the complete schedule for TCM’s tribute to Jerry Lewis:

TCM Remembers Jerry Lewis – , Sept. 4

8:00 p.m. The Nutty Professor (1963) – A timid chemist discovers a potion that unleashes his sleazy side

10:00 p.m. The King of Comedy (1983) – A would-be comic kidnaps a talk-show host to win a guest shot on his show

12:00 a.m. The Stooge (1952) – A failed singer takes on a comedian to create a team act

2:00 a.m. The Bellboy (1960) – An accident-prone bellboy’s resemblance to Jerry Lewis causes rampant confusion

3:30 a.m. The Disorderly Orderly (1964) – An inefficient hospital orderly wreaks havoc when he tries to help the patients

For more information, please visit: http://www.tcm.com/remembers/

(All times Eastern)

