Focus Features Takes Trio of Its Classic Films To Facebook! #FOCUSFRIDAYS

Beginning Friday, August 25th, Focus Features will stream one of three classic films – The Motorcycle Diaries, The Constant Gardner and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – on Facebook each Friday, as part of the company’s 15th Anniversary celebrations.

“#FOCUSFRIDAYS” ON FACEBOOK LIVE FREE LIVE-STREAMING OF CLASSIC FOCUS FEATURES MOVIES

ON NIGHTS IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER

CONTINUES CELEBRATION OF COMPANY’S 15th ANNIVERSARY

LOS ANGELES, , 2017 – A trio of film favorites from Focus Features will be streamed on Facebook Live over the next three nights in August and September. #FocusFridays will take place each night on the Focus Features Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/FocusFeatures/ beginning @6:00 PM PT. Promotional video can be viewed here.

The lineup of classic movies is as follows:

August 25th: The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) won the Academy Award for Best Original Song ("Al Otro Lado del Río"). Following an inspiring journey of self-discovery and tracing the youthful origins of a revolutionary heart, the Latin American continent is unveiled in all its glory as two friends experience life at its fullest.

September 1st: The Constant Gardener (2005) sweeps audiences along one man's emotional and global journey to uncover the truth behind a personal loss and a worldwide conspiracy. For her performance opposite Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz won the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Academy Award.

September 8th: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) earned Golden Globe Award nominations for its stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, in an unforgettable love story, a tumultuous relationship seen through a maze of memories. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

#FocusFridays is the latest celebration part of Focus 15 (www.focusfifteen.com), the initiative commemorating the founding 15 years ago of worldwide film company Focus Features, whose films have garnered 105 Academy Award nominations and won 21 Oscars. Film buffs and movie fans can sign up at Focus Insider for invites to retrospective screenings, limited-edition soundtracks and posters giveaways, and all Focus 15 updates throughwww.focusfeatures.com/subscribe.

Focus Features (www.focusfeatures.com) acquires and produces specialty films for the global market, and holds a library of iconic movies from fearless filmmakers. Current and upcoming domestic releases from Focus include Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, winner of the Best Director award at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival; the breakneck action-thriller Atomic Blonde, directed by David Leitch and starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy; Victoria & Abdul, directed by Stephen Frears and starring Judi Dench as Queen Victoria;Darkest Hour, directed by Joe Wright and starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill; the untitled Entebbe project, a gripping political thriller directed by José Padilha and starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl; Jason Reitman’s new comedy Tully, starring Charlize Theron and written by Diablo Cody; and the untitled new film from Paul Thomas Anderson starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Focus Features is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

