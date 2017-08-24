Let’s Get Physical with Pop’s New Competitive Aerobics Comedy!

The spirit of the ’80s returns in the new Pop series Let’s Get Physical.

From the Co-Creator of “Workaholics,” This Eight Episode Series Stars Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad,” “Mom”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley,” “Episodes”) and AnnaLynne McCord (“90210,” “Nip/Tuck”)

LOS ANGELES – August 24, 2017 – Whether you have Bette Davis eyes or the eye of the tiger, get ready to party all night long (all night) as Pop takes its comedy cue from the ‘80s with their newest series LET’S GET PHYSICAL, a modern-day story set in the high-octane world of aerobics. From Pop and Entertainment One (eOne), the series heads into production this September. Paying homage to the decade that introduced America to scrunchies, leg warmers and Footloose, the scripted television comedy stars Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord.

LET’S GET PHYSICAL centers on a slacker named Joe who, with every breath he takes, makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, a.k.a. “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a “Brewster’s Millions”-type switch to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his arch-nemesis, who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity…The National Aerobics Championships. Might as well jump, right?

Executive produced by Rosey TV’s Michael Rosenberg (“Hell on Wheels,” “Hung”), Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions (“Workaholics”), Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne, LET’S GET PHYSICAL is scheduled to premiere on Pop in 2018. Production commences on the eight-episode series in Halifax, Nova Scotia next month.

“‘Let’s Get Physical’ is a contemporary self-aware comedy inspired by the aerobics fad that set fitness crazes in motion across the nation,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP, Original Programming, Pop. “The show features characters that are distinctive, full of heart and played by a dream ensemble cast with undeniable chemistry.”

“We are thrilled to start production on this hilarious new series, which completely captures the zeitgeist of the ‘80s in all the right ways. Alongside our outstanding partners, Ben and Dan Newmark, Connor Pritchard, Michael Rosenberg and Pop, we look forward to audiences ‘getting physical’ with us next year,” said John Morayniss, CEO eOne Television.

Matt Jones stars as Joe Force, the son of a fitness legend who has acquired two decades worth of unhealthy addictions as a result of being the lead singer of South Padre Island’s third best cover band. Joe is trapped between two lifestyles (healthy and unhealthy) and struggles to find a balance. Can he win his family’s fortune and protect his dad’s legacy, or will this just be another time he bites the dust? You gotta have faith!

Chris Diamantopoulos plays Barry Cross, a fitness guru with a messiah complex that hurts so good. After he beat Joe Force in the National Aerobics Finals, he went on to form a highly successful elitist gym chain called The Metrix. Years later, he is back with the Force Family fortune on the line. Can he do that to him one more time?

AnnaLynne McCord is Claudia Cross, Joe Force’s former Diane to his Jack, and Barry Cross’ current wife. Claudia is a tech-savvy businesswoman, who built the computer software that powers The Metrix. On social media, she plays the role of dutiful wife and brand promoter. In private, she’s the owner of a lonely heart.

eOne controls the worldwide rights, outside the U.S., for LET’S GET PHYSICAL.

Matt Jones is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Ferrantino Entertainment and Felker Davis.

