TCM To Celebrate Life and Career of Debbie Reynolds!

TCM will celebrate the life and career of triple-threat (actor-singer-dancer) legend Debbie Reynolds with a 24-hour tribute on Friday, January 27th.

Films to be shown include classics like The Tender Trap, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, How the West was Won and, of course, Singin’ in the Rain.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will celebrate the life and career of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, the vivacious actress, singer and dancer who entertained audiences in musicals such as Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and Tammy and the Bachelor (1957) with a 24-hour film tribute on Friday, January, 27. Reynolds, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the age of 84, became a sensation after starring with legendary hoofers Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in the immortal MGM musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and received her only Oscar® nomination for playi ng the title role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964). Reynolds recording of “Tammy” spent five weeks at No. 1 in 1957 and was nominated for an Academy Award for best Original Song.

Additionally fans can see Debbie Reynolds in her breakout role Singin’ In The Rain on the big screen Jan. 15th and 18th as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom events. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.FathomEvents.com

The following is the complete schedule for TCM’s tribute to Debbie Reynolds:

TCM Remembers Debbie Reynolds – Friday, Jan. 27

6:00 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959) – After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956) – A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963) – Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955) – A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line

2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955) – Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953) – A photographer’s assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl

6:00 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952) – A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound

8:00 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) – A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959) – A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he’s investigating

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956) – A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965) – Fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade

4:00 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968) – A married couple’s working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful

(All times Eastern)

