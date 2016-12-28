Jimmy Kimmel to Host Post-Bachelor Primetime Special!

Jimmy Kimmel will host Jimmy Kimmel: Here for the Right Reasons – a Bachelor-themed primetime special – following the premiere of The Bachelor on Monday, January 2nd (10/9C).

The 21st season of ABC’s hit primetime romance reality series, “The Bachelor,” will premiere Monday, January 2 at 8|7c.

