The Red Turtle is the first Studo Ghibli film by a non-Japanese director.

It’s simple tale of a man stranded on a deserted island – and the red turtle that destroys his raft every time he tries to leave – has been hailed as a masterpiece at film festivals around the world.

It premieres in the U.S. on January 20th. The official trailer follows the brek.

