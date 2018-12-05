TBS Sets Heavenly Limited Series Miracle Workers for February!

Based on Simon Richâ€™s book, What in Godâ€™s Name, Miracle Workers turns the perception of heaven on its head while also making the case that humans are worth saving.

The seven-episode limited series premieres on February 12 (10:30/9:30C). Check out the first teaser below.

Miracle Workers Starring Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe

To Premiere Tuesday, February 12 on TBS

Seven-episode limited series created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels

LOS ANGELES, December 5, 2018 â€“ TBSâ€™ heaven-set workplace comedy will premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:30 p.m.

The seriesâ€™ first teaser, released today, shows God (Buscemi) as youâ€™ve never seen him before.

Radcliffe and Buscemi executive produce and star alongside Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers). Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. Buscemi plays Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam (played by Sasha Compere and Jon Bass), fall in love.

Guest stars Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows, John Reynolds, Lolly Adefope and Chris Parnell will also appear throughout the season.

Miracle Workers is created by Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich. It is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Michaelsâ€™ Broadway Video, along with Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Turnerâ€™s Studio T.

