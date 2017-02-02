TBS Partners with New York Comedy Festival!

TBS is partnering with the New York Comedy Festival to ‘amplify the week-long comedy event that will run Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, with over 200 comedians performing in more than 60 shows in the most prestigious venues across New York City.’

The network will also ‘create a variety of digital and linear content initiatives’ and more – Conan O’Brien will also return to the New York comedy Festival to host a week of CONAN live from the Apollo Theatre. Details follow the break.

Turner’s TBS is partnering with the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) to amplify the week-long comedy event that will run Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, with over 200 comedians performing in more than 60 shows in the most prestigious venues across New York City.

Through this new deal, TBS will activate unique transmedia fan experiences throughout the festival, create a variety of digital and linear content initiatives, and explore development opportunities with the next fresh voices in the comedy space. TBS will also integrate its top talent, starting with Conan O’Brien, who is set to return to New York during NYCF for a week of CONAN episodes taped at the legendary Apollo Theatre.

“The New York Comedy Festival gives us an incredible chance to support the best and brightest in comedy, as well as showcase the growing chorus of original voices at TBS,” said Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing & brand innovation for TBS and TNT. “The festival is simply a great place to create and celebrate fandom and the perfect environment to provide our collective fans with a more immersive connection to our brands.”

“TBS is at the forefront of comedy initiatives, and we are thrilled to begin working with them and taking the festival to new heights,” said Caroline Hirsch, owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “Partnering with TBS will provide us with new opportunities to present the very best comedic talent across multiple platforms and bring additional creative components to the festival, while finding new ways to engage with fans and audiences.”

Last year TBS’s brand evolution was an unqualified success, driven by an unprecedented string of six consecutive hits – Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Wrecked, People of Earth and Search Party – all ranking among cable’s Top 25 new comedies on cable among adults 18-49.

About the New York Comedy Festival

Entering its 14th year, the New York Comedy Festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway in association with TBS. The festival has featured the country’s top comedians, including Aziz Ansari, Judd Apatow, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes, to name a few. In 2007, the festival launched the “Stand Up for Heroes” event to benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has featured performances by Louis C.K., Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Robin Williams, among others. To date, the “Stand Up for Heroes” events have raised nearly $40 million.

