Into the Badlands Goes Into Action!

With season two of Into the Badlands coming up in March, AMC has unleashed a gallery of action shots spotlighting the show’s main cast in action.

Because we love action here at Eclipse, we've posted that gallery just for you

Into the Badlands returns on Sunday, March 19th (10/9C).

Today, AMC released the “Into the Badlands” season two gallery artwork. Launching March 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT , “Into the Badlands” Season two finds Sunny and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow (Emily Beecham) continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences. “Into the Badlands” also stars Ally Ionnides as Tilda, Oliver Stark as Ryder, Orla Brady as Lydia, Sarah Bolger as Jade, Madeleine Mantock as Veil, and Stephen Lang as Waldo. Joining the cast for season two is Nick Frost as Bajie, who becomes an unlikely ally for Sunny in his journey back to the Badlands.

In its first season, “Into the Badlands” averaged 5.3 million viewers, 3.2 million adults 18-49 and 3.3 million adults 25-54 in live+3 ratings, ranking as the #4 highest-rated freshmen season of any series in cable history among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in live+3 viewing. The series is executive produced by creators/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Shanghai Noon, “Smallville”), Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg (Pulp Fiction, Contagion), David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Nights), director Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero, House of Fury) and Daniel Wu (Tai Chi Zero).

