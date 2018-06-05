AMC’s Talking with Chris Hardwick returns with eight new episodes featuring a lineup of guests that includes (not necessarily in air order): Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bill Hader, Donald Glover, Ethan Hawke, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.

AMC’s “Talking with Chris Hardwick” returns with new episodes on Sunday, June 17 at 11:00 p.m. The initial lineup of guests set to appear include (not in air order): Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bill Hader, Donald Glover, Ethan Hawke, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.

Produced by Embassy Row, this new season of “Talking with Chris Hardwick” will consist of eight episodes and feature an in-depth conversation between Hardwick and a single guest or cast. The show also has a strong social media presence and live audience interactivity, giving fans a destination to celebrate their favorite pop culture icons.

“Talking with Chris Hardwick” airs at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday nights when “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” are not in season. The series is executive produced by Hardwick, Michael Davies, Brandon Monk, Jen Patton and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray.

