BOOM! Studios & Saban Brands Announce The Untold Story of the Green Ranger!

Whatever happened to Tommy Oliver – the original Green Ranger?

BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands will bring Tommy’s story to life in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon – as told by writer Kyle Higgins and artist Giuseppe Cafaro. Jason David Frank will be a special consultant on the project.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon will be in comics shops in December. Details follow.

BOOM! Studios & Saban Brands Announce

The Untold Story Of The Legendary Green Ranger

Discover The Future of Tommy Oliver in December 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 5, 2018) – BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands announced MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON, an all-new original graphic novel in stores December 2018. Acclaimed writer Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Nightwing), artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Justice League vs Suicide Squad) and special consultant Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series) present a powerful next chapter for Tommy Oliver, one of the most iconic Power Rangers in history. MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON is an original graphic novel celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise and revealing a powerful, untold chapter in the life of the legendary original Green Ranger.

It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver has served as a Power Ranger. He’s defeated space witches, brought down evil armies, protected the galaxy, but now Tommy leaves protecting the world to the Power Rangers at Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, it’s up to Tommy to discover a secret in his past, in order to save his future. Now Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on his most important mission: find his son and bring him home.

“It’s rare that we’re able to tell stories about pop culture heroes at this critical juncture in their lives—and there’s few who’ve been as big a pop culture phenomenon as Tommy Oliver,” said Kyle Higgins. “As a fan of the original sixth Ranger, it’s an incredible honor for me to explore this untold chapter of Tommy Oliver: Power Ranger.”

“Tommy Oliver has been part of the Power Rangers for the past 25 years,” said Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver in the original television series. “We’ve seen him morph into so many different Power Rangers. Now in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON, we get to see an in-depth story of the life of Tommy Oliver as a Power Ranger and person. We go deeper into the multiple Rangers Tommy has become throughout time- I’m excited for all of you to see how Tommy evolves into the Legendary Power Ranger he is and the legacy he will leave behind forever.

“Like almost everyone from my generation, I grew up watching Power Rangers,” said Giuseppe Cafaro. “Every kid has their own favorite Ranger—my favorite has always been Tommy, so it’s amazing to be illustrating this story!”

POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON features a stunning new cover by fan-favorite artist Nick Robles (Euthanauts).

“Tommy Oliver has one of the most fascinating journeys in Power Rangers history—from villain to hero to mentor…but we’ve never seen what happened to him in his later years,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON is about the decisions we make when we fight for the right thing and what we’ll do when that battle becomes personal. Sometimes to save the people you love most, you have to embrace parts of yourself that you thought—and hoped—you’d left behind.”

“For the first time in the graphic novel medium, we are exploring Tommy Oliver in his later years, delving deep into his identity and legacy as a Power Ranger and as a father,” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer, Power Rangers Franchise for Saban Brands. “We will see him revisit each chapter of his Ranger legacy and past as it collides with his future. Saban Brands is so thrilled to partner with Boom Studios, Kyle Higgins and Jason David Frank to bring this amazing story to life for our global fandom.”

Print copies of MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON will be available for sale in December 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the one nearest you), bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise celebrates its milestone anniversary year with the 25th season, “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” currently airing on Saturdays at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S.

For continuing news on MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON and more from BOOM! Studios, please visit www.powerrangers.com and follow Power Rangers on rangernation.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Saban’s Power Rangers

Saban’s Power Rangers franchise is the brainchild of Haim Saban, creator and producer of the original, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hit series that launched in 1993. Following its introduction, “Power Rangers” quickly became the most-watched television program in the United States and remains one of the top-rated and longest running kids’ live-action series in television history. The series, currently in its 25th season, follows the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil. It is seen in more than 150 markets, translated into numerous languages and a favorite on many key international children’s programming blocks around the world. For more information, visit www.powerrangers.com.

Like this: Like Loading...