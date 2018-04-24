Take a Peek Inside Hotel Artemis with the Film’s First Poster!

Global Road Entertainment has a released a new poster (below) for its upcoming action-thriller, Hotel Artemis.

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis stars Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals.

Hotel Artemis will be in theaters on June 8th.

Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

Cast:

Jodie Foster – “Nurse”

Sterling K. Brown – “Waikiki”

Sofia Boutella – “Nice”

Jeff Goldblum – “The Wolf King/Niagara”

Brian Tyree Henry -“Honolulu”

Jenny Slate – “Morgan”

Zachary Quinto – “Ilya”

Charlie Day – “Acapulco”

Dave Bautista – “Everest”

