Take a Peek Inside Hotel Artemis with the Film’s First Poster!

Global Road Entertainment has a released a new poster (below) for its upcoming action-thriller, Hotel Artemis.
Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis stars Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals.
Hotel Artemis will be in theaters on June 8th.
Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, HOTEL ARTEMIS is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.
Cast:
Jodie Foster – “Nurse”
Sterling K. Brown – “Waikiki”
Sofia Boutella – “Nice”
Jeff Goldblum – “The Wolf King/Niagara”
Brian Tyree Henry -“Honolulu”
Jenny Slate – “Morgan”
Zachary Quinto – “Ilya”
Charlie Day – “Acapulco”
Dave Bautista – “Everest”