Disney Channel Finds Stars For Live-Action Kim Possible Movie!

Sadie Stanley has been cast as Kim Possible for Disney Channel’s live-action take on the popular animated character.

Kim’s best friend and partner in espionage, Ron Stoppable, will be played by The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone.

Kim Possible goes into production this summer and will premiere in 2019.

SADIE STANLEY AND SEAN GIAMBRONE TO STAR IN LIVE-ACTION ‘KIM POSSIBLE’ DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIE

Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will star as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the live-action “Kim Possible,” a Disney Channel Original Movie based on the global hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. The comedy-adventure will go into production this summer and is set to debut in 2019.

Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Channel, said, “Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit.” She added, “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, 16-year-old Sadie Stanley landed the role in her first-ever audition. She has since guest-starred on “Game Shakers.” Sean Giambrone, age 18, stars in ABC’s hit comedy “The Goldbergs” and will film “Kim Possible” before returning to production of that series, now going into its sixth season, this summer.

Writing the script for the live-action movie are the creators of the animated series “Kim Possible,” Emmy® Award-winning Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley (“Big Hero 6 The Series,” “The Penguins of Madagascar”), and Josh Cagan (“The DUFF,” “Bandslam”). The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine, whose producing credits include “I, Tonya” and “Easy A.” The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (both of Disney XD’s “MECH-X4). Blyth Nailling (ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and “Scrubs”) is the casting director.

The animated comedy/adventure series launched in 2002 and centered on a strong teenager who uses her brain, heart and expertise to save the day. Throughout 87 episodes, Kim Possible traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with her loyal sidekick Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains Drakken and Shego, among others. It inspired two popular animated original movies, “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” in 2005, which was the first animated title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, and “Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time” in 2003.

Viewers’ connection to “Kim Possible” also led to an off-TV franchise including Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable characters at Disney Parks & Resorts and a line of “Kim Possible” branded consumer products at mass retail, soundtracks, books and games.

The Emmy Award-winning series garnered additional accolades from the Parents’ Choice Foundation, the International Animated Film Society’s Annie Awards and Italy’s Pulcinella Award for Best Program and Best TV Series for Children.

Like this: Like Loading...