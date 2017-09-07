Syfy Commemerates 25th Anniversary with Month-Long Celebration!

It’s the 25th Anniversary of the birth of Syfy and what do you do when there’s a big anniversary? You celebrate!

Syfy’s celebration includes: a 15-part podcast series, SYFY25: Origin Stories, hosted by Adam Savage, and premiering on September 8th; the fomation of the Advisory Council of Leading Voices in the Genre (already including names like Carlton Cuse, Grant Morrison and Patton Oswalt); the return of Battlestar Galactica to Syfy linear and video on demand platforms on September 22nd, a SYFY25 Screening Series; a partnership with Reddit, and FANfare On-Air and Online as the network puts the spotlight on its fans.

Award-Winning Series BATTLESTAR GALACTICA to Return to SYFY Linear and Video On Demand Platforms September 22

NEW YORK, NY – September 7, 2017 – This September, SYFY – the only global multimedia brand dedicated to science fiction, fantasy, paranormal and superhero/comics programming – turns 25. To commemorate its quarter-century mark, the network is throwing sci-fi fans a month-long celebration of the collective history of science fiction, shining a spotlight on the creators, makers and fans of the ever-expanding genre, both on air and online at SYFY WIRE (www.SYFY.com).

“Over the past 25 years, science fiction has exploded in popularity, topping the charts with the biggest and most beloved television, movies, books and games,” said Alexandra Shapiro, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, USA Network and SYFY. “We thought what better way to pay homage to our anniversary than by turning the spotlight on the genre-at-large to celebrate all the things we love, as well as the personalities and fans who make it the greatest community in the world?”

Throughout September, SYFY will roll out a month of fan-focused programming stunts, new content, events, partnerships and more:

SYFY25: Origin Stories Podcast Series: On September 8, SYFY will release a 15-part podcast series hosted by star and sci-fi superfan Adam Savage (“MythBusters”), featuring in-depth discussions with the creators, implementers and experts who have shaped the genre into what it is today. Select podcasts will also be made into custom animated short films. All assets will be available on SYFY WIRE (SYFY.com), Apple Podcasts and Google Play. The series is created in partnership with 72andSunny and production company HECHO EN 72. Interviewees will include:

o Sana Amanat, comic book creator and editor, and a director and editor at Marvel Comics;

o Rick Baker, Academy Award®-winning special effects makeup artist behind films such as the “Men in Black” series;

o Doug Chiang, Academy Award-winning artist and production designer who has provided visual effects art direction for films such as the “Star Wars” prequel and sequel series and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”;

o David X. Cohen, former writer for “The Simpsons” and head writer and executive producer of “Futurama”;

o DC Fontana, television writer and prominent creative force behind “Star Trek”;

o Jonathan Frakes, actor who portrayed Commander Riker on the iconic sci-fi smash “Star Trek: The Next Generation”;

o Neil Gaiman, award-winning author of books, graphic novels, shorts stories and films, including the basis for the critically acclaimed and Emmy®-nominated series “American Gods”;

o Chris Hardwick, standup comedian, actor, musician, television host, and former roommate of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast member Wil Wheaton;

o Kevin Kelly, Founding Editor at WIRED Magazine;

o John Knoll, Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor who has helmed the effects on films including the “Star Wars” prequel series and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”;

o Ron Moore, Emmy Award-winning science fiction screenwriter and creator whose work includes BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, “Outlander” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”;

o Nnedi Okorafor, international award-winning novelist of African-based science fiction, fantasy and magical realism for both children and adults;

o Frank Oz, legendary and award-winning science fiction director and creator;

o Kevin Smith, director, scriptwriter, actor and executive producer of the unscripted series “Comic Book Men”;

o Natasha Vita-More, designer, artist and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Humanity+.

Advisory Council: SYFY has convened an Advisory Council of diverse leading voices in the genre, from creators to influencers to on-screen stars and more, to provide guidance for the network as it embraces its renewed commitment to science fiction and fandom at large. Current members include: Carlton Cuse, Grant Morrison, Patton Oswalt, Luc Besson, DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, author and editor Bonnie Burton, Adam Savage, John Barrowman, Orlando Jones and Jamie Broadnax (Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Black Girl Nerds).

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Anniversary Marathon: On its official anniversary weekend, September 22-24, SYFY will give fans an opportunity to view every single episode of the network’s Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning series BATTLESTAR GALACTICA. On Friday, September 22 at 8/7c, the network will air the miniseries that started it all, and Season 1 will air on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 beginning at 6/5c each day. And, also beginning September 22, all 76 episodes plus the miniseries will be available on-demand for 30 days.

SYFY25 Screening Series: SYFY and Alamo Drafthouse have partnered for the SYFY25 Screening Series , a fun-filled retrospective of genre classics taking place in theaters around the country, including: o September 2: A one-night-only campout celebration of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” at the base of Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming. o September 10: Livestream event broadcast from Dallas City Hall of “RoboCop,” including a live conversation and Q&A with the original RoboCop himself, Peter Weller. o September 14: Special 30th anniversary presentation of director Sam Raimi’s beloved “Evil Dead 2,” shown deep in the woods at an outdoor screening in Austin, complete with a live Q&A with star Bruce Campbell immediately following the show.

Reddit Partnership: SYFY will head to where the fans debate and dissect news from the sci-fi world, partnering with Reddit on an AMA series, SYFY AMA: Geeking Out With…. The series will feature genre legends and leaders in the space, giving fans the opportunity to engage directly with the people who shape the content they love. The network will also team with Reddit on a SYFY25: Sci-Fi Gift Exchange that will pair users with a fellow science fiction-lover for a secret present swap – one user will even be matched with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

FANfare On-Air and Online: Finally, sci-fi and SYFY fans will see themselves celebrated across all SYFY platforms, with on-air content featuring real fan testimonials, anthems and odes to the genre and more, giving fans the spotlight and the microphone like never before. SYFY’s genre news site SYFY WIRE will take a look back at the genre with retrospectives, countdowns and op-ed pieces, while also inviting fans to share their own thoughts. Features will include daily curated lists of the best of the genre, from the “top fantasy movies of the last 25 years” to the

“top characters we love to hate” to the “top sci-fi haircuts.”

This June, SYFY rebooted with a renewed commitment to the genre and fandom at large. This included an all-new look and feel, an expansion of its news division, SYFY WIRE, and high profile additions to the network’s ambitious original programming slate, including Superman prequel KRYPTON (airing in 2018) and graphic novel adaptation HAPPY!, starring Christopher Meloni (premiering Wednesday, November 29 at 10/9c). Compared to the months leading up to the reboot, SYFY has increased +12% among P18-49 in Prime (L7).

Since its September 1992 launch as the Sci-Fi Channel, the cable network has consistently delivered of-the-moment, fan favorite and award-winning programming to its diverse audience of sci-fi aficionados. From the paranormal to beloved comics to the occasional flying shark, SYFY has provided cultural touchstones both zany and critically acclaimed. The network’s portfolio of hits throughout its history has included critical darlings like THE EXPANSE, THE MAGICIANS, STEVEN SPIELBERG PRESENTS TAKEN, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA and more; an arsenal of awards including Hugos, Emmys and Peabodys; and cult traditions like the “Twilight Zone” New Year’s Day marathon and the quirky summer hit film series SHARKNADO.

For more on SYFY and the SYFY25 celebration, visit www.SYFY.com or join the network on social @SYFY.

