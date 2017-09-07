CBS Announces Full Coverage of Hurricane Irma!

CBS News will provide full coverage of Hurricane Irma on all broadcasts and platforms with an extensive team of correspondents deployed across the storm’s path. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 live, streaming news service, will deliver up-to-the-minute reporting as the storm approaches and throughout the weekend with CBS News correspondents in the field and updates from CBS News affiliates.

CBS NEWS WILL PROVIDE FULL COVERAGE OF HURRICANE IRMA ON ALL BROADCASTS AND PLATFORMS WITH A TEAM OF CORRESPONDENTS DEPLOYED ACROSS THE STORM’S PATH

CBSN PROVIDES THE LATEST ON IRMA WITH ON-THE-GROUND UPDATES AND ONGOING COVERAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND

JEFF GLOR CO-ANCHORS THE “CBS EVENING NEWS” (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) BEGINNING TONIGHT AND “CBS THIS MORNING” (7:00-9:00 AM, ET) BEGINNING TOMORROW FROM MIAMI

CBS News will provide full coverage of Hurricane Irma on all broadcasts and platforms with an extensive team of correspondents deployed across the storm’s path. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 live, streaming news service, will deliver up-to-the-minute reporting as the storm approaches and throughout the weekend with CBS News correspondents in the field and updates from CBS News affiliates.

CBS News’ coverage plans include:

Jeff Glor co-anchors the CBS EVENING NEWS (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) from Miami beginning tonight, Sept. 7 with Anthony Mason co-anchoring from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Glor co-anchors CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM, ET) from Miami beginning tomorrow, Sept. 8 , with Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell anchoring from New York. Glor continues the coverage from Florida throughout the weekend for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

with Anthony Mason co-anchoring from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Glor co-anchors CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM, ET) from Miami beginning , with Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell anchoring from New York. Glor continues the coverage from Florida throughout the weekend for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. CBS News correspondents David Begnaud, Don Champion, Kenneth Craig, Don Dahler, Tony Dokoupil, Adriana Diaz, Carter Evans, Jeff Glor, Mola Lenghi, Meg Oliver, Elaine Quijano, Mark Strassmann and Kris Van Cleave provide continuous coverage and on-the-ground reporting from Puerto Rico, Florida and other coastal states in Hurricane Irma’s path for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. WCBS-TV chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn will also track the storm from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

CBS News provides storm updates and CBS News Special Reports throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 on the CBS Television Network.

and on the CBS Television Network. CBS SUNDAY MORNING (9:00-10:30 AM, ET), FACE THE NATION (check local listings) and CBS WEEKEND NEWS (check local listings) provides extensive reporting on the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Click here to watch CBSN’s ongoing coverage.

Follow CBS News on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and listen to podcasts at Play.it . Follow the CBS News Press Office on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...