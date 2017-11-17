Surprise! Trailer: Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time!

Oh, dear! The first and current Doctors collide in this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special – Twice Upon a time – and ‘the original, you might say’ is in for a bit of a shock!

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time will premiere on Christmas Day.

Here is a sneak peek of Twice Upon A Time, this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special starring Peter Capaldi as the Doctor, David Bradley as the First Doctor, Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and Mark Gatiss as the Captain.

Twice Upon A Time premieres this Christmas on BBC America.

