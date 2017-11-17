CBS Gives S.W.A.T. Full Season Order, 9JKL Three More Eps!

S.W.A.T., CBS’ reboot of the classic ’70s series, has been given a full season order – while Mark Feuerstein’s 9JKL has been given an order for three more episodes.

CBS has given a full season order to new drama series S.W.A.T. and has picked up three additional episodes of new comedy 9JKL for the 2017-2018 broadcast season.

S.W.A.T. is averaging 10.36 million viewers, 1.9 in adults 18-49 and 2.8 in adults 25-54. Its Thursday, Nov. 2 premiere at 10:00 PM was the best performance in the time period with entertainment programming since Jan. 6, 2016, averaging 10.52 million viewers with live plus 7-day ratings. It also had the time period’s best rating among adults 18-49 since March 3, 2016, averaging 1.9.

The Monday freshman comedy 9JKL is averaging 7.40 million viewers.

S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati and David Lim. Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray and Albert Tsai. Dana Klein, Mark Feuerstein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Pamela Fryman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. 9JKL airs Mondays (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

