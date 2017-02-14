Superstore Open For Third Season!

NBC Stocks the Shelves With 22 More Episodes of Its Winning Thursday Night Comedy

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Feb. 14, 2017 — Renewal on aisle 3 … NBC’s “Superstore” is coming back for a 22-episode third season.

The announcement was made by Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment.

“We are extremely proud of ‘Superstore,’ which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does ‘Superstore’ make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

So far this season, “Superstore” originals have averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research, lifting the network +29% above its 1.4 average in the Thursday 8 p.m. half-hour last season in 18-49 (excluding sports). Last summer a special post-Olympic telecast of “Superstore” delivered 9.7 million viewers, making it broadcast TV’s most-watched Friday comedy in 12 years.

Last season “Superstore” ranked as NBC’s #1 show on digital platforms, generating more than 33 million full-episode views on Hulu, NBC.com and video on demand.

“Superstore” centers around Amy (America Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together. Jonah (Ben Feldman), who is often the target of his colleagues ribbing, is joined on the floor with his fellow associates, including sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos) and sweet teenager and new mom Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom). Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney), the affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist.

From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans, to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they hilariously tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions.

“Superstore” was created and written by Justin Spitzer, who also serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.