Andrea Roth, James Saito Lead Additions to Cloak & Dagger Cast!

Freeform and Marvel have announced that Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has added Andrea Roth (Rescue Me), James Saito (Life of Pi), Gloria Reubens (Mr. Robot), Miles Mussenden (Bloodline), Carl Lundstedt (Conviction), and J.D. Evermore (True Detective) to its cast.

Roth will play Tandy Bowen’s mom; Melissa; Saito will play Dr. Bernard Sanjo, an emotional cornerstone is Tyrone Johnson’s life.

FREEFORM AND MARVEL ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL CAST FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SERIES ‘MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER’

Cast Joins Previously Announced Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph who Will Star in the Title Roles

Freeform and Marvel today announced six new series regulars for its highly anticipated series, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” a live-action adaptation of the popular Marvel comic.

Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me,” “Blue Bloods”) will portray Melissa Bowen, Tandy’s mom, who is the eternal optimist despite the struggles to adapt to her new existence. While complex and emotionally composed, her love for her daughter burns bright. Tyrone’s mother, Adina Johnson, will be played by Gloria Reuben (“ER,” “Mr. Robot”). Mrs. Johnson invests every aspect of her being into giving her son the life she believes he deserves. But she props up and protects Tyrone so much she almost forgets to love him. Miles Mussenden (“Bloodline,” “Queen Sugar”) will star as Tyrone’s father, Michael Johnson, who trudges through his desk job to keep his family safe and happy. Mr. Johnson is a working-class father does what he can to ensure his son will grow up to be a great man. Liam will be played by Carl Lundstedt (“Grey’s Anatomy, “Conviction”), a salt-of-the-earth townie who operates as Tandy’s partner in crime while moonlighting as her boyfriend. But underneath his rough-around-the-edges appearance, Liam has big dreams. Portrayed by James Saito (“Life of Pi,” “The Devil’s Advocate”), Dr. Bernard Sanjo has been an emotional cornerstone in Tyrone’s life; they have a most unusual relationship. J.D. Evermore (“True Detective,” “The Walking Dead”) will take the part of Detective Connors, who is a contradiction of a man embracing an intimidating persona that overcompensates for a secret he keeps close to the vest.

“We are incredibly excited to be underway on our first Marvel project with such a talented group of actors that really enhance the world that our ‘Cloak & Dagger’ live in,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, Programming & Development, Freeform.

Executive producer and showrunner, Joe Pokaski said “It’s been important to us from day one that ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ is about character and emotion above all. We’re so excited to have assembled a murderers’ row of talented actors who can execute on that, and then some.”

“We’re thrilled to fill out the rest of the talented cast on ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ and join with Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph to make a show that fans, new and old, will enjoy,” said Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television and executive producer.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved comic characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph,) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) will also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) is set to direct the first episode.

Like this: Like Loading...