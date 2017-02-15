Paul Verhoeven’s Golden Globe®-Winning ELLE Comes to Home Video!

Paul Verhoeven’s ELLE is the story of Michèle (Huppert), a woman who brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to her business. After an unknown assailant attacks her in her home, Michèle’s life changes forever.

The film won Golden Globes® for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, for its star, Isabelle Huppert.

ELLE comes to home video on Blu-ray and DVD on March 14th.

Winner of Two Golden Globes®, Including Best Foreign Language Picture & Isabelle Huppert for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama & Nominee for an Academy Award®, Actress in a Leading Role- Isabelle Huppert

ELLE

Debuting on Blu-ray™, DVD & Digital March 14

TORONTO, On. (February 14, 2017) – The Golden Globe® winner for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language and Certified Fresh (89% on Rotten Tomatoes), Sony Pictures Classics’ ELLE debuts on Blu-ray™, DVD and digital March 14 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Acclaimed international actress Isabelle Huppert also won a Golden Globe (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama) for her role in the film, one of the best of her career. Directed by Paul Verhoeven (Total Recall, Basic Instinct), ELLE is the compelling story of Michèle (Huppert), a woman who brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to her business. After an unknown assailant attacks her in her home, Michèle’s life changes forever. Consumed with the need for revenge, she hunts down her assailant drawing both into a curious and thrilling game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control. ELLE also stars Laurent Lafitte de la Comédie Française (Daddy or Mommy), Anne Consigny (History’s Future), Charles Berling (Le Coeur en Braille) and Virginie Efira (Victoria).

In addition to her Golden Globe win and current Academy Awards® nomination, Isabelle Huppert was named Best Actress by the National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle, Gotham Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, Boston Film Critics Society, Boston Online Film Critics Association, San Francisco Film Critics Circle, St. Louis Film Critics, Austin Film Critics and Florida Film Critics Circle.

Bonus materials on the Blu-ray, DVD and digital versions of ELLE include two featurettes. In “Tale of Empowerment: Making Elle,” Director Paul Verhoeven and Isabelle Huppert discuss their collaboration on the fascinating and compelling story. And fans of Isabelle Huppert will have a front row seat at the American Film Institute’s tribute to the iconic actress as she reflects on her craft and career in “Celebrating an Icon: AFI’s Tribute to Isabelle Huppert.”

Synopsis:

Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a leading video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle’s life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game – a game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven from a screenplay by David Birke and based on the novel by Philippe Djian, ELLE was produced by Said Ben Said and Michel Merkt.

Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Special Features Include:

“A Tale of Empowerment: Making Elle”

“Celebrating an Icon: AFI’s Tribute to Isabelle Huppert”

ELLE has an approximate runtime of 131 minutes and is rated 18A.

Visit Sony Home Entertainment on the Web at www.SonyPictures.com.

Like this: Like Loading...