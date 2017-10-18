Shameless star, Emma Kenney, poses with Slider at Dark Harbor Media & VIP Preview

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor opened on Thursday, September 28 unveiling a spectacle of new, terrifying attractions with more monsters and scares than ever before. Thousands of brave thrill seekers joined the cast of spirits and phantoms for a completely sold out opening weekend. The blood curdling terror of Dark Harbor will continue with themed entertainment and thrilling special events on select nights through November 1.

Dark Harbor offers hair-raising-fun entertainment and special ghoulish events throughout the frightful season. Nightly shows on the fire stage welcome the Queen Mary spirits showing off their terrifying talents with fire breathing, circus performances, monster dance parties, live music, and more. The Ariel stage holds nightly spine-tingling performances by the world-renown contortionist, a silk aerialist, magicians, nightly DJs and more.



Dark Harbor Sliders will skid fear down Monster Midway, showing-off their death defying tricks and popular Slider Olympics, with two shows per night. On October 14 and November 1, Dark Harbor will once again push the artistic boundaries of ‘sliding’ by bringing the top sliders from across Southern California together at the authentic haunt with Sliders Unite.

On Halloween night, October 31, Dark Harbor will celebrate the haunted holiday with its annual costume contest. Then November 1 will welcome the Dia De Los Muertos celebration. Thrill seekers are invited to don their best costume, dance with monsters, and sip specialty spirits for a frightful fete like no other.

Dark Harbor 2017 unveiled multiple new attractions including the gruesome new maze, FEAST, that tells the tale of the newest resident spirit, Chef, and his long-forgotten legend. FEAST is the 4th maze onboard the actual Queen Mary ship, venturing into previously unrevealed areas. Also new this year, the Chef’s Meat Locker unveiled the frozen depths of the one-of-a-kind ice bar experience taking guests into a 9-degree environment for a curated selection of flavored tasting flights.

Iconic Dark Harbor mazes Deadrise, B340, Lullaby, Soulmate, Intrepid and Circus returned, each with new enhancements and horrors, haunted by the spirits of The Captain, Half Hatch Henry, Scary Mary, Graceful Gail, Iron Master, The Ringmaster and more than 400 terrifying monsters.

For the first time, Dark Harbor offers three parking options for convenient and cost effective festival arrival and departure. General parking is located at the Long Beach Court House for $15 a vehicle and in the Aquarium of the Pacific Parking Structure for $3/hour or $16 per vehicle. General parking guests can hop on the FREE shuttle bus for complimentary rides to Dark Harbor from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., or board the FREE Dark Harbor Express boat at Dock 4, operated by Aqua Link open 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Premium parking is limited and available onsite at the Queen Mary for $20 per vehicle.

Dark Harbor will be open on select night through November 1 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. on Thursday and Sunday nights, and 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday evenings. Happy Haunting Hour is available 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the all-new Voodoo Brew in Voodoo Village before the gates open to Dark Harbor. Tickets to Happy Haunting Hour are very limited, start at $20 and include general admission to Dark Harbor with arrival prior to 8 p.m. General admission tickets start at just $24 online. For more information, or to purchase tickets visit www.queenmary.com/events/dark-harbor.

