Stranger Things Gets After Show!

Stranger Things is getting an after show, hosted by Community’s ex-dean, Jim Rash. Beyond Stranger Things will feature guests – co-creators the Duffer Brothers, members of the cast and special surprise guests.

How does that even work on Netflix (I hear you ask)?

After you binge watch all nine episodes of Stranger Things 2, then you can binge watch Beyond Stranger Things. All seven episodes of Beyond Stranger Things premiere on Netflix on October 27th.

Go Beyond Stranger Things.

The much anticipated second installment of the beloved drama series now has a show, after the show.

Hosted by writer, producer, actor and super fan Jim Rash, Beyond Stranger Things tackles inspiration for the series, behind-the-scenes stories, and analyzes every aspect of the second season – answering all the burning questions.

The series features Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, and the cast — Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Randy Havens (the teacher!), Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard, along with special guests!

All seven episodes will premiere October 27th.

WARNING: DO NOT watch before you finish the ENTIRE season!

Beyond Stranger Things is a Netflix original series produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies and Jen Kelly Patton serving as Executive Producers and Patrick Doody serving as Supervising Producer.

