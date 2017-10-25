INFINI-T Force, Terra Formars Screeners Highlight VIZ Media Plans for Anime NYC 2017!

VIZ Media will host screenings of the premiere episodes of INFINI-T Force and Terra Formars as part of the company’s plans for Anime NYC 2017.

There will also be panels for fan favorites like Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as autograph sessions and more (details below).

Anime NYC will take place November 18th-19th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT ANIME NYC 2017



Celebrate SAILOR MOON Day With Special Cast Appearances And Welcome The Producer Of New Anime Series INFINI-T FORCE From Legendary Tatsunoko Production

San Francisco, CA, October 25, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, has announced its participation in Anime NYC.

Produced by boutique event company LeftField Media, Anime NYC is New York City’s premiere anime convention and fan celebration. Anime NYC will take place November 18th-19th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Tickets and additional convention info are available at: http://animenyc.com.

In partnership with Anime NYC, VIZ Media is proud to welcome special Guests of Honor for SAILOR MOON and the just-launched anime series, INFINI-T FORCE from the legendary anime studio Tatsunoko Production. Anime NYC attendees can catch these guests at a variety of special panel discussions, as well as additional signing events and screenings.

SAILOR MOON DAY is Saturday, November 17th

11:15am – 1:15pm SAILOR MOON Official Panel

Main Stage

Moon Prism Power… Make up! The largest gathering of Sailor Guardians yet descends on the Big Apple for an event of epic proportions! Meet the English cast for SAILOR MOON and her Guardians as well as Tuxedo Mask and friends in a very special event packed to the brim with news, sneak peeks, and announcements galore. While supplies last, every attendee also will receive an exclusive gift only available at Anime NYC!

Participating SAILOR MOON cast members include:

– Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon / Usagi Tsukino)

– Kate Higgins (Sailor Mercury / Ami Mizuno)

– Cristina Vee (Sailor Mars / Rei Hino)

– Amanda Celine Miller (Sailor Jupiter / Makoto Kino)

– Cherami Leigh (Sailor Venus / Minako Aino)

– Sandy Fox (Chibi-Usa / Black Lady)

– Erica Mendez (Sailor Uranus / Haruka Tenoh)

– Lauren Landa (Sailor Neptune / Michiru Kaioh)

– Christine Marie Cabanos (Sailor Saturn / Hotaru Tomoe)

– Robbie Daymond (Tuxedo Mask / Mamoru Chiba)

– Chris Niosi (Pegasus / Helios)

2:00pm – 3:45pm SAILOR MOON Voice Cast Autograph Session

Anime NYC Autograph Room

Catch the voice cast after the panel for a special signing session!

Celebrate INFINI-T FORCE at Anime NYC!

Friday, November 17th

7:00pm – 7:45pm INFINI-T FORCE Episode 1 Screening

Panel Room 1

Don’t miss the premiere of the 55th Anniversary project from legendary anime studio, Tatsunoko. INFINI-T FORCE brings some of Japan’s greatest superheroes together to fight. With beautiful animation, intriguing characters and loads of action, it’s an experience like nothing in anime!

Saturday, November 17th

2:00pm – 2:45pm Inside the Action of Infini-T FORCE

with VIZ Media and Producer Kaz Haruna of Tatsunoko Production

Panel Room 1

Think you know Superheroes? Get ready for the classics coming together with Infini-T FORCE, the action-packed series that unites characters from Gatchaman, Tekkaman, Polimar and Casshan in one awesome team! Join VIZ Media, Anime NYC Guest of Honor Kaz Haruna, Producer of Tatsunoko’s 55th Anniversary project, as well as moderator and noted classic anime expert Mike Toole, and get the inside scoop on this hot new series. All attendees will receive an exclusive gift while supplies last.

2:00pm – 3:45pm Infini-T FORCE Producer Autograph Session

Anime NYC Autograph Room

Meet famed anime producer Kaz Haruna whose latest action-packed project will thrill anime fans.

Additional VIZ Media Panels & Screenings

Friday, November 17th

4:00pm – 4:45pm VIZ Media Official Panel

Panel Room 1

Join the VIZ Media team for a fun-filled festival of news, announcements, and all the latest from the publisher of beloved series such as SAILOR MOON, ONE-PUNCH MAN, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, BORUTO and more. There may even be prizes!

Sunday, November 18th

1:00pm – 1:45pm TERRA FORMARS English Premiere

Panel Room 1

Dark, visceral, and violent; Terra Formars is hard sci-fi at its finest. What would happen if humans could harness a special biological technology to make the red planet habitable? These episodes will be presented completely uncut.

3:00pm – 4:45pm SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Season 3 Screening

Panel Room 1

Based on the super hit manga series by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon Crystal is a direct-to-the-manga retelling of the beloved Sailor Moon tale. Join us for a special screening of all-new English episodes from the Infinity / Death Busters Arc where Sailor Moon discovers even more Sailor Guardians and the most maniacal foe she has faced yet!

Additional information on anime and manga titles available from VIZ Media is available at VIZ.com.

