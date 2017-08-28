Stop Flirting With Me Trailer: One Mississippi: Season 2!

Season Two of One Mississippi finds Tig, Remy, and Bill beginning the next phases of their lives. how will they learn to function as a family and adapt to living together in Mississippi.

One Mississppi: Season Two will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 8th.

Love is in the air in when we pick back up with Tig (Tig Notaro), her stepfather Bill (John Rothman) and her brother Remy (Noah Harpster), living together again in the family’s home in Mississippi. It’s a season of new beginnings and new relationships for each of them, all of which test their personal status quo…as well as family boundaries. Tig resumes her radio career in Biloxi with producer Kate (Stephanie Allynne) by her side, though her outspoken point of view proves controversial for the local market. An opportunity to take a bigger stage in New Orleans comes with more reach, and also more responsibility.

Season Two of One Mississippi stars Tig Notaro (“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted,” “Transparent”), Noah Harpster (“Transparent,”) John Rothman (Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Ray Donovan,” “Wicked”), Stephanie Allynne (In a World…, People Places Things) and Carly Jibson (“The Guest Book,” “Hairspray”).

