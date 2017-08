It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 2’s twelve character posters reintroduce us to characters we loved in season one and introduce the new kids in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 27th.

