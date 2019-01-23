Starz’s Outlander Reaches Season Four Finale!

The fourth season finale of Outlander (Starz, Sundays, 8/7C) airs this weekend.

Check out the episode blurb below.

“television filled with foreboding, tension and angst.”

– USA Today’S Happy Ever After

OUTLANDER 413: “MAN OF WORTH”

Airdate: January 27th at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ, the STARZ App and STARZ On Demand

Jamie, Claire and Young Ian’s attempt to rescue Roger from his Mohawk captors goes awry when a ghost from Claire’s past lays waste to their plan. Meanwhile, Brianna worries Claire, Jamie and Roger might not return and contemplates life as a single parent without them.

Follow “Outlander” Online:

Twitter: @Outlander_STARZ

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Join the conversation with #Outlander, #STARZ, and #OutlanderFinale

Like this: Like Loading...