Starz’s Outlander Reaches Season Four Finale!

The fourth season finale of Outlander (Starz, Sundays, 8/7C) airs this weekend.
Check out the episode blurb below.
“television filled with foreboding, tension and angst.”
– USA Today’S Happy Ever After
OUTLANDER 413: “MAN OF WORTH”
Airdate: January 27th at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ, the STARZ App and STARZ On Demand
Jamie, Claire and Young Ian’s attempt to rescue Roger from his Mohawk captors goes awry when a ghost from Claire’s past lays waste to their plan. Meanwhile, Brianna worries Claire, Jamie and Roger might not return and contemplates life as a single parent without them.
