Hazy Shade of Super Trailer: The Umbrella Academy!

Netflix has released the trailer for The Umbrella Academy and it will come to no surprise of fans of the streamer’s comics adaptations that it has been right.

They have to solve the murder of one of own – a task complicated by there being eight days until the end of the world!

The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on February 15th.

?? WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS… ??

(Featuring an exclusive cover of ‘Hazy Shade of Winter’ by The Umbrella Academy comic book creator and former My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way.)

The Umbrella Academy launches globally on Netflix February 15, 2019. You will be able to stream it here.

++++++++++++++++++++++++

About The Umbrella Academy:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

Launch Date: February 15, 2019

Created for Television by: Steve Blackman

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman (Showrunner/EP), Jeff King (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Mike Richardson (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), Gabriel Bá (Co-EP)

Produced by: Universal Cable Productions for Netflix

Series Stars: Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh

# of episodes: 10 x 1-hour episodes

Filmed in: Toronto, Canada

Please visit the official The Umbrella Academy social pages:

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...