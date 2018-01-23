Book-To-Film Featurette: Every Day!

In Every Day, a sixteen-year old girl named Rhiannon falls in in love with the mysterious A – who inhabits a different body each day.

Orion Pictures has released a behind the scenes look at how the movie was adapted from the bestselling novel by David Levithan.

Every Day will be in theaters on February 23rd.

Based on David Levithan’s acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon (Angourie Rice), a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious soul named “A” who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Cast: Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, Owen Teague, Lucas Jade Zumann, Colin Ford

Directed by: Michael Sucsy

Written by: Jesse Andrews adapted the screenplay based on David Levithan’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Produced by: Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron

Genre: Romance

