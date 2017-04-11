Starz Teases The White Princess Premiere!

Based on the novel by Philippa Gregory, Starz’ The White Princess opens three days after the events of The White Queen, ‘as a new generation ascends to the throne in a tale of power, political divides, family, love, and betrayal.’

The network has released the taglines for the show’s first two episodes. The White Princess premieres on Sunday, April 16th (8/7C). .

The anticipated premiere of “The White Princess” airs this Sunday, April 16th at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ . The follow up to the Golden Globe® and Emmy®-nominated STARZ miniseries “The White Queen,” “The White Princess” returns to Tudor England during one of the most tumultuous times in British history.

Drawn from the novel by Philippa Gregory and part of ‘The Cousins’ War’ book series, “The White Princess” sees England ostensibly united by the marriage of Princess Elizabeth of York aka Lizzie (Jodie Comer) and King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy), but their personal and political rift runs deep and the divide between them threatens to tear the kingdom apart once again. Rumors circulate that Lizzie’s long-lost brother Prince Richard is alive and planning to take the throne, forcing Lizzie into an impossible choice between her new Tudor family and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York king. Also starring Michelle Fairley as Lady Margaret Beaufort and Essie Davis as the Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville, “The White Princess” is a tale of power, family, love, and betrayal, uniquely from the point of view of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne.

THE WHTIE PRINCESS 101: “IN BED WITH THE ENEMY”

Airdate: Sunday, April 16th at 8PM PT/ET on STARZ

England is in a fractious state as the victor of the Battle of Bosworth, Henry Tudor, is set to ascend the throne. Elizabeth of York (“Lizzie”) and her family, supporters of the former King, find themselves in grave danger. Lizzie must fulfill her promise to marry King Henry VII, in order to bring peace to the warring nation.

NEXT WEEK: THE WHITE PRINCESS 102: “HEARTS AND MINDS”

Airdate: Sunday, April 23rd at 8PM PT/ET on STARZ

King Henry VII sets out on Royal Progress, in an attempt to establish himself as the new sovereign, but finds a dangerous, deeply divided kingdom. Lizzie’s loyalties are further complicated by the child she is expecting.

