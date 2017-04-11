2017 Daytime Emmys Hosts Announced!

Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez have been named hosts of the 44th Daytime Emmys.

Mario Lopez hosts the Emmy-award winning syndicated entertainment news show, Extra, and Sheryl Underwood is one of the hosts of the Emmy-award winning program The Talk.

The 44th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, California.

MARIO LOPEZ & SHERYL UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCED AS HOSTS FOR THE 44th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, CA – April 11, 2017 – Announced today on the CBS Daytime program, The Talk, Mario Lopez, host and star of the Emmy-award winning syndicated entertainment news show, Extra, and Sheryl Underwood, one of the hosts of the Emmy-award winning, CBS Daytime program, The Talk, have been named as hosts of the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards to take place on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, California.

“The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is happy to announce that two of daytime television’s brightest stars, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, will lead the magnificent celebration planned for this year’s 44th Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Bob Mauro, President, NATAS.

“I am thrilled to have one of the most entertaining combinations in daytime television hosting our grand gala at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium,” said David Michaels, SVP, Daytime (NATAS). “With their combined wit and charm, plus the excitement of Mary Hart receiving this year’s lifetime achievement award not to mention the stars of the nominated drama, talk, culinary and game shows and a stellar list of presenters to be announced later this week, it promises to be a memorable night for the daytime community.”

Like this: Like Loading...