Discover The Real NCIS: 48 Hours: NCIS!

NCIS is the most popular drama in the world – and has been for many years. While its cases are usually fictional, there is a real United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service and it has just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Fans of NCIS and anyone interested in how the organization functions can find out as CBS launches 48 Hours: NCIS – a six episode series that will look at some of NCIS’ biggest cases.

NCIS star Rocky Carroll will host the series. 48 Hours: NCIS will premiere on Tuesday, April 25th (10/9C).

CBS NEWS TO LAUNCH “48 HOURS: NCIS,” A NEW SIX-PART SERIES TAKING VIEWERS INSIDE THE UNFORGETTABLE CASES HANDLED BY THE NAVAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIVE SERVICE

“NCIS” Series Star Rocky Carroll to Narrate

Six-Part Series Premieres Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 PM

CBS News will launch 48 HOURS: NCIS, a new six-part series that will give viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service, on Tuesday, April 25 (10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

48 HOURS: NCIS will introduce viewers to the agents that have worked on some of the agency’s most significant investigations, who reveal, step-by-step, how they track killers, crack fraud cases, and how they hunt terrorists using street smarts and technology. Narrated by Rocky Carroll, star of CBS’ NCIS, the new series will explore the kinds of difficult cases that have inspired CBS Entertainment’s successful primetime series NCIS, the #1 drama on television, as well as NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.

“The range of the real-life NCIS missions is quite extraordinary,” said senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky. “Those missions featured in 48 HOURS: NCIS will be told by those who know the cases best – the agents and in their own words. Viewers will also experience the wide range of emotions the agents feel when working these cases. They told us that ‘every crime is a tragedy. It involves parents, sisters, brothers, husbands…we work for them too. We feel it very personally.’”

The United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service has just celebrated its 50th anniversary and is responsible for investigating felony crimes, preventing terrorism and protecting secrets for the Marine Corps and the Navy. The agency operates from more than 140 locations around the world and aboard every aircraft carrier and big-deck amphibious assault ship at sea, according to the agency. “We take care of each other,” said a longtime NCIS agent.

“For the first time, viewers will get to know these agents, who sometimes chase clues for a decade or more seeking justice. These are the cases they can’t forget,” Zirinsky said. “For them, the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

48 HOURS: NCIS is from the award-winning team behind CBS News’ 48 HOURS. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcast producer. Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer.

Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to 48 HOURS podcasts at Play.it.

Like this: Like Loading...