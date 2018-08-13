Dark Horse Sets How to Train Your Dragon Art Book for March!

Preorders are now being taken for Dark Horse/Dreamworks Animation’s The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – a 184-page volume featuring commentary and never before seen art from DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will be in stores on March 1, 2019.

Dark Horse Books Presents The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Now available for pre-order, deluxe hardcover book features never-before-seen art from DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (August 13, 2018)—Dark Horse Books announces preorders are now available for The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, a beautifully designed hardcover book featuring exclusive commentary and never-before-seen art from the creation of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The book goes on sale March 5, 2019, and the film arrives in theaters on March 1, 2019.

This brilliantly illustrated full-color book celebrates the astonishing film, showcasing the surprising new tale of Toothless and Hiccup through hundreds of pieces of original art. The book includes commentary by director Dean DeBlois and the many talented artists who worked on the film.

The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World HC goes on sale March 5, 2019, and is available now for pre-order at Amazon and your local comic shop. This 184-page volume retails for $39.99.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World © 2018 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

