Season 5 Trailer: Next On… Arrested Development!

A new season of Arrested Development is coming!

This time, the family has to deal with the question: where is Lucille Two?

And, also, Lindasy Bluth is running for congress because she ‘wants to be part of the problem?’

Arrested Development returns to Netflix on Tuesday, May 29th.

On the next… Arrested Development.

In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two?

As this Netflix (semi) original series returns on May 29th, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve – for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’.

But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably.

Visit VoteBluth.com for updates from the Bluth for Family of the Year campaign.

This time the Bluths are all together. Whether they like it or not.

Arrested Development returns May 29, only on Netflix.

Watch Arrested Development on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/70140358

