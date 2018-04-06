Solo: A Star Wars Story To Screen At Cannes!

Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will be presented at the Cannes Film Festival – which runs from May 8-19.

Howard and cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany are expected to attend.

“SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” TO BE PRESENTED AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL IN MAY

Director Ron Howard and Stars to Attend Red Carpet Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. (April 6, 2018)— Lucasfilm announced today that “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the newest adventure taking place in the Star Wars galaxy, has been selected to screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in Official Selection and Out of Competition during the film festival’s run, May 8-19, 2018.

Director Ron Howard is expected to attend along with cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” makes the jump to light speed in a high-octane adventure that navigates the perils of a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, forges new friendships that will last a lifetime, and reveals untold secrets from the hidden past of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Han Solo meets loyal co-pilot Chewbacca and notorious gambler Lando Calrissian for the first time, bound by a desperate mission against impossible odds that will help shape the irresistible scoundrel audiences have come to love.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the second film in the Star Wars story series, following “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which opened in December 2016, and has garnered worldwide box office receipts of over $1 billion dollars.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in theatres on May 25, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...