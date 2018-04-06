Hollywood actors launch “This Bar Saves Lives” to battle child hunger

Being a huge sweet tooth, I can’t say no to a delicious sweet snack. Having being heavily involved with medical mission work in Latin America and Asia, I’m also a big advocate of community service. So what better way to give back to the community, or the world, than buying a great tasting candy bar that goes toward giving life-saving nutrition to a child in need! That is exactly what co-founders/ brand advocates Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen 2), Ryan Devlin (Jane the Virgin), and Ravi Patel (Master of None, Wrecked), Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time) did when they launched This Bear Saves Lives in 2013. Brand advocates Patrick Adams (Suits), and Troian Bellesario (Pretty Little Liars) during the brand’s launch event yesterday at Ysabel in West Hollywood. I had the opportunity to chat with some of the founders and friends of the brand during the This Bar Saves Lives launch event at Ysabel in West Hollywood yesterday.

Each year, malnutrition claims the lives of 3 million children under the age of 5. This Bar Saves Lives can change that. This sweet treat is one of the fastest growing impact brands in the world. It is based on a simple model – “Every time you buy a bar, we give life-saving nutrition to a child in need. We eat together.” Every time a bar is bought, a nutritional pack is purchased and donated to its nonprofit partner Action Against Hunger, which is then distributed to places around the world who need them the most.

This Bar Saves Lives co-founders (L-R) Ravi Patel, Kristen Bell, Ryan Patrick, Todd Grinnell Visiting a child in need It’s always wonderful when you can make a child smile

During the brand’s launch event yesterday, which revealed the brand’s new logo and two new flavors – Dark Chocolate & Coconut and PB & J, there was a lot to celebrate! To date, This Bar Saves Lives has provided over 3.5 million nutrient packets, impacting over 270,000 lives around the world. Countries that have benefited from the generosity of This Bar Saves Lives include Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Philippines. Locally, This Bar Saves Lives partnered up with Feeding America to over 160,000 healthy meals to Americans in need.

Bags filled with delicious bars and stationary that also help hungry children Yummy samples of all bars and upcoming flavors This Bar Saves Lives co-founders (L – R) Ryan Devlin, Ravi Patel, Kristen Bell, Todd Grinnell, Troian Belessario and Patrick Adams

For a look at the impact that This Bar Saves Lives has had, watch the video below:

There are currently 4 delicious flavors – dark chocolate and cherry, madagascar vanilla almond and honey, dark chocolate and peanut butter, and wild blueberry and pistachio. Dark chocolate and coconut and PB and J are currently in development . If you have dietary restrictions or picky about what you eat, you would be happy to know each bar is less than 200 calories, is non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher.

This Bar Saves Lives is available in retail stores nationwide, including Target, Starbucks, Whole Foods, and on Amazon.com. You can also directly from the web site at barsaveslives.com/ . One bar is $1.67 or a box of 12 for $19.99. One can also join a monthly membership and get a 10% discount .

As someone who personally participated in multiple medical missions in Asia and Latin America, I cannot even begin to explain the degree of poverty in other countries where seeing a 6 year old begging in the street for food is common place. Find it in your heart to buy even just one candy bar to help a child. Your soul will thank you, and a child in a country far away will too.

Check the Eclipse Magazine YouTube channel for upcoming interviews with the co-founders and friends of This Bar Saves Lives. Happy eating!

