Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Looks Like a Lot of Fun on Both Sides of the Camera!

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild reimagines the classic game show for TBS. Judging by the behind-the-scenes video that was released today, it must be as much to make the show as to participate in it.

TBS’ Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild premieres on Tuesday, October 24th (10/9C).

A docu-series directed by five-time Emmy®-winning filmmaker Rory Karpf following the OG Snoop D. O-double-G on his transformation to game show host with the most. Snoop Dogg presents The Joker’s Wild premieres Tuesday October 24th at 10/9c on TBS.

Snoop Dogg, who counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up, will host TBS’s new version, which is set in his casino, complete with a gigantic slot machine, as well as giant dice and playing cards. Streetwise questions and problem solving, not just book smarts, will rule the floor, with all the action controlled by the one and only Snoop D-O Double G.

