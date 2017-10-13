These Aren’t Nightmares Trailer: Stranger Things 2!

Stranger Things 2 is just around the (very dark) corner.

On Friday, October 27th, prepare to meet a very ticked off Eleven, a very worried Joyce and some members of a secret government agenicy who are in way over their heads – not to mention for D&D-playing guys who, once again, find the fate of the world in their hands.

And everything happens for a reason. ?On this? Friday the 13th?…just 13 days from launch…?experience the second and final trailer for the Netflix Original Series Stranger Things 2 here:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived. Visit Stranger Things on Netflix. Stranger Things 2 debuts on October 27th.

