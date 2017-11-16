Movies

Silence Is Survival Teaser: A Quiet Place!

A Quiet Place – Emily Blunt – Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

A Quiet Place is the first horror film directed by John Krasinski. It’s first teaser trailer is intense.

In a world where unknown killers are ready to kill at the faintest sound, silence is survival.

A Quiet Place opens on April 6, 2018.

IF THEY CAN’T HEAR YOU, THEY CAN’T HUNT YOU…

A QUIET PLACE

DIRECTED BY
JOHN KRASINSKI
_ _ _ _

IN THEATERS APRIL 6, 2018

STARRING
EMILY BLUNT
JOHN KRASINSKI
NOAH JUPE
MILLICENT SIMMONDS

