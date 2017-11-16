Kelly Clarkson and P!nk To Collaborate at 2017 American Music Awards!

The fan-voted American Music Awards are notable for two things: being the world’s largest fan-voted awards, and the unusual collaborations each year’s awards produces.

This year, the AMAs will be opened by the duo of Kelly Clarkson and P!ink – performing together for the first time. That should be interesting and (probably) a lot of fun.

The 2017 American Music Awards, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19th (8/7C).

dick clark productions and ABC today announced that multiplatinum music superstars Kelly Clarkson and P!NK will perform together for the very first time to OPEN the “2017 American Music Awards,” which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

As previously announced, music legend, Diana Ross, will also take the stage for a rare performance at the “2017 American Music Awards” and will be honored with the “American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.” Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and music from “The Bodyguard” with a performance in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, which falls on the same week as the awards ceremony. Other previously announced performers include BTS, Alessia Cara & Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt. Additionally, Bebe Rexha will combine with Florida Georgia Line to treat American Music Awards fans to an encore performance for Xfinity TV customers, which will be available following the show on Xfinity On Demand.

Nominations for the “2017 American Music Awards” were announced last month. Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tied with five nominations each, while Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each. Additionally, Keith Urban earned three nominations, and Rihanna and Halsey earned two nominations each.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open in all categories. Fans are able to vote using the following methods:

• Via web at billboard.com/amas and theamas.com/vote

• Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet

For New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways above. Fans can vote for all other awards once per day, per voting platform.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran. Voting for Artist of the Year will close on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8:59:59 p.m. PST. Voting for all other editorial categories closes on Monday, Nov. 13, at 8:59:59 a.m. PST. Voting for New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity will close on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5:59:59 p.m. PST, one hour into the live broadcast.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The eligibility period for the “2017 American Music Awards” was September 9, 2016, to September 14, 2017.

Sponsors for the “2017 American Music Awards” include Comcast’s Xfinity, Security Benefit and T-Mobile. Media partners include Cumulus Media/Westwood One and Music Choice.

The “2017 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are producers.

