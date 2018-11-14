This winter, an ancient evil will stir in a brand-new saga of honor, love, and savagery that’s centuries in the making with The Forgotten Queen #1 – featuring covers by Kano (Quantum and Woody!), Viktor Kalvachev (Pherone), and Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman).

Issue #1 of the Valiant four-issue limited series will be in comics shops on February 27, 2019.

A special bundle of the complete series will include greatly expanded editions – with a host of additional features. Details and first look pages follow.

THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN #1-4 PRE-ORDER BUNDLE Collects War-Monger’s Rise to Power This February!

Valiant is excited to announce that THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN – a war-torn new limited series by rising star writer Tini Howard (Captain America Annual #1) and sensational artist Amilcar Pinna (Generation X) – will be available to pre-order at comic book stores everywhere in advance of its February 27, 2019 premiere date!

Available only as a pre-order set, THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN #1-4 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE – four massively expanded editions of the War-Monger’s rise and fall through the ages – can only be ordered together and must be reserved with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of February 4th, 2019!

Long ago, the mighty generals of the Mongol Empire rode from Siberia to Carpathia and conquered all who stood in their way. Legends tell of a witch who walked with them, who could infect the hearts of any warriors in her midst with an unquenchable thirst for battle and bloodshed…a War Monger. And now she is walking again.

Released monthly from February 2019 through May 2019, each PRE-ORDER EDITION comes packed with trade paperback-style extras and bonus content – including creator commentary, behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the comics, process character designs, first looks at upcoming issues, and exclusive covers by interior artist Amilcar Pinna that can’t be found anywhere else!

The only way to obtain these exclusive items is to pre-order all four issues with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of February 4th, 2019! No more copies will be made available beyond that date and subsequent issues will not be offered in later solicitations!

THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN #1 (of 4)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by AMILCAR PINNA

Cover A by KANO (DEC182126)

Cover B by VIKTOR KALVACHEV (DEC182127)

Cover C by VERONICA FISH (DEC182128)

Blank Cover Also Available (DEC182129)

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale FEBRUARY 27th (FOC – 2/4/19)

THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN #1-4 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by AMILCAR PINNA

Covers by AMILCAR PINNA (DEC182130)

$3.99 each [4 Issues] | 40 pgs. each | T+ | Issue #1 On Sale FEBRUARY 27th (FOC – 2/4/19)

